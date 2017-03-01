Sikiru Olatunbosun’s goal for MFM FC in the 2-1 defeat of Enugu Rangers is in line to emerge winner after it was shortlisted for CNN Football goal of the week award.

Olatubosun got people allover talking when he marvelled with his superb strike against Rangers on Friday night, February 24 at the Agege Stadium.

It however wasn’t so surprising when CNN Football on Tuesday tweeted Olatunbosun’s goal as one of the nominees for its goal of the week award.

Sikiru’s nomination is very noteworthy as no goal from the Nigeria Professional Football League has ever been shortlisted for this coveted honour though Kelechi Iheanacho won the award last year for Manchester City.

As at the time of documenting this report, Olatubosun is well in front of the other nominees with 82% of the votes.

Watch the amazing goal below