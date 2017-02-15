A single mother from Utah posted a photo of herself dressed up as a man for an event (Dads and Doughnuts) at her son’s school – and the internet is loving it.

Whitney Kittrell who became a single mom over 3 years ago has been doing everything to be a mom and a dad to her kids.

Whitney took to Facebook recently to share an emotional situation of where she had to dress up like a man to satisfy her son at his event in school.

When I became a single mom over 3 years ago I made a promise with myself that I would do anything I could, even if it meant going out of my comfort zone, to give my kids a "normal" life and the same experiences as other kids. We have accomplished a lot. Trips alone, teaching my son how to play catch, killing bugs with minimal screaming, countless memories, and a normal life. But when my kindergartner came home with a paper saying that they were having "dads and doughnuts" my heart kinda sank. I finally sat him down and asked if he wanted to ask his grandpa to go. He just smiled and said "no. I want you to go. You're my mom and dad". So this morning I gathered up my best dad outfit, painted on some facial hair, and went to breakfast with my sweet son. I was so embarrassed but I couldn't help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying "this is my mom… she's my dad too so I brought her!" I've tried my best to let them know they are loved but I wonder a lot if I'm actually succeeding at it. When I went to leave he ran after me and hugged me tight around my neck and whispered "mom… I know that you'll always be there and do anything for me. Thank you. I love you" kissed my cheek and ran off. I hope he remembers this day cause I'll never forget it or his sweet words. #singlemom#dadsanddoughnuts #myforever #lovewhatmatters

See cute photo of Whitney and her kids below

Whitney Kittrell’s Facebook post on Wednesday about her son’s ‘Dads and Doughnuts’ event shows a photo of her with a drawn on goatee, a baseball hat, and a pair of sweatpants, reported Fox 5.