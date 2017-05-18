Ace comedian, Ali Baba has attacked the Nigerian Army for not taking the issue of army brutality serious.

The comedian posted a photo showing a military man stepping on a civilian in a puddle, whip in hand.

“Bloody civilian! How dare you challenge an officer. And after investigation, it would be an #unknownSoldier. Bloody civilian,” he wrote as caption for the post.

Though the time and location of the events were not stated, the photo appears to have been captured beside the rail track in front of the Nigeria Army Shopping Arena, Oshodi, Lagos.

