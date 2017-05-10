A soldier allegedly shot one Godwin Udoaka in the face at Austan Street, off Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Wednesday, May 10, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

Doctors at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH, Akwa Ibom State, are battling to save his life.

The security operative guarding expatriates working with the engineering firm handling the Onna-Etinan dual Carriage way in Akwa Ibom State, shot the man over right of way.

Witnesses said that they saw a white Toyota Hilux belonging to Wizchino Engineering Ltd, with the license plate number ABC 222 AY, pulled up suddenly behind a 14-seater bus belonging to the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary.

The witnesses said they saw an armed soldier hurriedly step down from the Wizchino pick-up truck, rushed to the judiciary bus and shot the driver at a close range.

“It happened within seconds. Before we could figure out what was going on, the soldier fled the scene with the truck,” one of the witnesses said.

“The soldier wasn’t the one who drove the truck; it was driven by another person.”

“The soldier and the judiciary staff argued over right of way and in the process the army officer came down when the judiciary driver could not yield to his order, he cocked his gun and shot at the him. The sound of the gunshot caused pandemonium and passersby scampered for cover in nearby buildings and sheds.

A Chinese national, Eric who claimed to be the project manager of Wizchino denied knowledge of the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ikechukwu Chukwu, confirmed the incident.