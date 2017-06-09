The Army General Court Martial in Borno State has today Friday, June 9, sentenced a soldier to death for killing a suspected Boko Haram terrorist.

Lance Corporal Hillary Joel was said to have carried out the murder during a cordon and search operation by the army in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

He reportedly set the suspect ablaze, leading to his death.

Olusegun Adeniyi, a brigadier general and president of the court, gave the verdict.

Five others were handed different sanctions, including jail terms and demotions on violation of human rights and other offences