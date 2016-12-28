The Nigerian army allegedly arrested a French man during the capture of Boko Haram’s strongest enclave in Sambisa forest last week Friday, December 23.

DailyTrust reports that the man worked for Boko Haram as a specialist in repairing and unlocking armored personnel vehicles and other fighting equipment.

Although the Federal government and the military authorities are yet to comment on his arrest, a source within the military says the Frenchman was arrested along the Bama axis of the dreaded forest.

“He was arrested along the Bama axis of the Sambisa forest and agreed to give vital information provided he would be spared. I learnt that he is from France but authorities do not want to make his real identity known for diplomatic reasons…They don’t want to jeopardise the success recorded,”the source said.