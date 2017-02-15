Following the killing of their colleague at the weekend by some youths, soldiers have sacked six villages in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, killing six persons, including a pregnant woman.

Although the Brigade Commander of the 707 Special Force, Brig. Clement Apere, denied the attack on the village as he said the operation conducted in the area ‘was carried out in a professional way.’

Buu sources who spoke with PUNCH on Tuesday, explained that six villages — Olegadakolo, Ikpele, Otugologwu, Iwali, Okpanchenyi and Egba — were sacked by the soldiers.

At Egba community, sources said a pregnant woman was hit by a stray bullet, adding that the six villages had been deserted.

“This is genocide on our people, as I’m talking to you now, six villages have been sacked, children and women have moved out of the affected villages, while many people have been arrested by the invading soldiers,” a resident of one of the villages, who pleaded anonymity said.

The council’s sole administrator, Mr. Mike Inalegwu also denied the killing of people in Agatu communities but admitted the invasion of military personnel.

“There is no iota of truth in that, no one was killed, the military were only on the mission to recover their arms and ammunition,” he said.