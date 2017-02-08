A facebook user has shared a very disturbing video of an handicapped man who was brutally beaten up and assaulted by soldiers for wearing a camouflage. The ugly incident happened at New market road, Onitsha.
The viral video has evoked emotions from Nigerians who have condemned the actions of the soldiers.
Watch Video below
View Comments “[Disturbing Video] Watch Soldiers Brutally Assault Crippled Man For Wearing Camouflage in Anambra”
Nigeria is fast becoming a Police State. This act in unfortunate, wicked, inhuman and unimaginable. The respective authorities should look into this and bring the perpetrators to book.