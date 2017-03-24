Tragedy struck in Makurdi, the Benue State capital when one of the bullets reportedly fired by soldiers attached to 707 Special Forces Brigade killed a secondary school pupil.

The pupil, Ayew Atume, was having a lunch in his parents’compound after returning from school on Tuesday, March 21 when the stray bullet hit him and reportedly died at the spot.

It was gathered that some members of a vigilance group in the community had intercepted a car conveying some suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The security guards were said to have found arms in the vehicle, which made them to detain the occupants.

A resident explained the herdsmen alerted soldiers in the Kashimbila area of the state, who raced to the scene and allegedly freed the men, shooting continuously. In the process, one of the bullets killed Atume.

The resident said, “Youths keeping vigilance on the town acted on a tip-off and intercepted a vehicle conveying some suspected herdsmen who were in possession of arms. The suspects called soldiers in Kashimbila who then called their colleagues stationed in Jato Aka to rescue the men.

“The soldiers arrived at the scene and whisked the car and the occupants to their base. The continued insistence of the youth for the vehicle to be handed over to the police angered the soldiers who started shooting indiscriminately into the air to frighten them.

“Ayew (Atume) was killed by a stray bullet. The boy just returned from school and was taking his lunch in his parents’ compound near the scene of the incident when the bullet hit him. He died instantly.”

Another resident said several other persons were injured in the commotion that followed the shootings as people scampered to safety.