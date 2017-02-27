The body of an Aba-based businessman, Late Prince Kalu Mang Dieke who was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen at the weekend has been recovered by soldiers attached to the Ngwa Road Forward Operation Base (FOB) of 144 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Asa, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

He was returning with one of his sons, in a black Honda CRV Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with registration number APP 193 CW, to his Ebema, Ogbor Hill residence when the incident happened.

It was gathered that as the man who hailed from Amaogudu Abiriba, in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state and his son got to the front of his compound and after the son had alighted from the SUV to open the main gate to the building, for his father to drive in. Four gunmen swooped on the SUV and shot Mang on both legs, before taking him away in his SUV.

A witness told newsmen that the hoodlums drove the businessman from his residence through Pepples Road to the popular bridge off Ngwa road, where his body was found inside his vehicle. A military source, who spoke under anonymity:

“When our men at Ngwa road outstation were alerted, they mobilised to the scene, where they met the man dead in the pool of his blood, with both hands and legs tied. We immediately invited the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), of Ndiegoro police station and upon conducting a search of the car and the man, we found a driving licence with the name, Mr. Prince Kalu.

Though the wound was still fresh, we suspect that they might have killed the man somewhere before abandoning his corpse and vehicle at the scene. From the little information available to us, the gunmen trailed the victim with a tricycle before they whisked him away.

From what we saw at the scene, the incident is more of an assassination than kidnapping because the man never resisted when they came for him and the hoodlums did not take anything away from him; so, we strongly believe it is a case of assassination.”

He said bullets seen inside the vehicle and which, perhaps, were what the man was killed with were 7.62mm AK47 rifle special bullets.