Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army along with some Civilian JTF yesterday, May 19 embarked on fighting Patrol to some villages around Ngala following confirmed information about the presence of remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the area.

The patrol team had a fierce encounter with the terrorists at Ndufu which they decisively dealt with before proceeding to clear Muktu and Muzuri, as well as nearby communities within the area.

Although some of the terrorists fled to various direction on sighting the troops, the patrol team was able to neutralize 9 terrorists, destroyed their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory and rescued 998 persons. Those rescued were 125 at Ndufu, 802 at Muktu and 71 persons at Muzuri. Interestingly, despite the heat of the battle, the troops also vaccinated all children under the age of 5 with Polio vaccinations.

In addition, the troops recovered 1 AK-47 Rifle with registration number 565231515, an AK-47 Rifle Magazine, 2 Boko Haram terrorist flags, 4 Motorcycles, 2 Solar Panels, 2 already prepared IEDs, Detonating cords and other explosive making components.