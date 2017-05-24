Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps invited soldiers to help them ‘discipline’ a cab man identified simply as John.

The man was stripped naked at the Mararaba axis of Abuja on Tuesday, May 23, over incomplete vehicle document.

The man who operates short distance taxi cab popularly known as kabukabu in the area was accused by the FRSC officials of speaking rudely to them after they had impounded his car for incomplete documentation.

“They beat the man, rolled him in a pool of stagnant water and tore off his clothes, leaving him stark naked, under the full glare of motorists and passersby,” May Ebute who shared the story on Facebook wrote.

Instead of running away in shame, the eyewitness reported that the man caused a major hold up by blocking the highway in protest amidst cheers from spectators in solidarity with him.