The red beret wearing Minister of Sports and Youths, Solomon Dalung this morning announced the death of his first wife, Ruth.

He shared the sad news on his Facebook page

“I AM BEREAVED:

For it is appointed for man to live thereafter comes death and judgment says the Holy Bible. While in the Quran, it states that it is appointed that every soul shall test death.

My heart is heavy, I cannot continue, I lost my first wife this morning. May her soul and the souls of faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen.

What a black Sunday”.

May her soul rest in peace. Amen!