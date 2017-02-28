South East leaders stormed Kuje prison in Abuja where they met and interacted with detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and some of his members.

One of the Igbo leaders, former Central Bank Governor, Charles Soludo while addressing journalists described the continued detention of Mr. Kanu as unacceptable and an abuse of Mr. Kanu’s right to ‘legitimate agitation”.

Mr. Soludo was in the company of other Igbo leaders including former presidential aide, Pat Utomi, and former head of Nigeria’s electricity regulator, Sam Amadi.

The former bank chief said Nigeria cannot thrive in an atmosphere devoid of the “democratic freedom of speech”.

The leaders also condemned the failure of the federal government and its security agencies to obey court rulings, saying the “plan by government to only obey favourable court rulings” is unhealthy for the peace of Nigeria.

Mr. Kanu, whose group is calling for an independent Igbo country of Biafra, is being prosecuted for treason by the Nigeria government.