South Africa-based Nigerian pastor, Tim Omotoso has been accused of sexually molesting members of his church.

Omotoso who is based in KwaZulu-Natal, a province in Durban, is the leader of Jesus Dominion International.

Several young girls have accused the pastor of luring them into his home where allegedly molested them.

Although the pastor has refused to speak on the allegations, some members of his church have come out to defend him.

It was reported that Omotoso has been on the run and has now gone into hiding.

But South Africa’s directorate for priority crime investigation otherwise known as the “Hawks”, said the reports which alluded that Omotoso was on the run was “exaggerated”.

The Hawks said Omotoso was not on the run and they had already begun an investigation into the matter before it was formally reported.

Robert Netshiunda, spokesperson of the Hawks, told Times Live that they have made progress in investigating the allegation against the pastor.

“There have been no arrests as yet but investigations are at an advanced stage and we are confident that we are making significant progress on the matter,” Netshiunda said.

Also, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, chairperson of the commission for the promotion and protection of the rights of cultural‚ religious and linguistic communities, said people must learn not to trust their pastors more than God.