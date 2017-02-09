South Africa’s Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that the country will introduce a national minimum wage of 3,500 rand ($261) per month in 2018 which is equivalent to N130, 000.

Reuters reports that the announcement follows protracted negotiations between the government and labour unions.

Nigeria’s current minimum wage is N18,000 ($60) with organised labour asking it be increased to at least N50,000 ($166), despite several state and local governments defaulting on the existing amount.

The Nigerian government has not acceded to labour’s request amidst a biting recession that has crippled Africa’s largest economy.

Workers have meanwhile complained the N18,000 is way below a living wage and cannot meet basic needs of workers.

Supporters of a South African minimum wage say it can stimulate growth as workers can spend more, and reduce inequality.

Critics say it could lead to increased unemployment as employers will be unable to afford higher wage bills.

Credit ratings agencies have said agreeing a minimum wage would help Africa’s most industrialized economy hold onto its investment-grade rating by stabilizing the labour market and reducing the number of strikes.