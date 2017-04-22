At least 20 school children were killed when a minibus crashed and burned on Friday, April 21 in a horrific traffic accident outside the South African capital Pretoria.

Paramedics treated the injured at the scene after the van carrying students collided with a transport truck northeast of the capital, about 70km from Pretoria.

“It is confirmed 20 children have been killed,” Russel Meiring, spokesman for the ER24 emergency medical service, said.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the fire services already in attendance. The fire services had already extinguished the burning vehicle, which was found lying on its side.”

The victims were between five and 10 years old, said Meiring. He said several children survived after being pulled from the wreckage near Bronkhorstspruit, east of the capital.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash. “We are trying to find out exactly what happened,” he said.

Many children were trapped inside the vehicle and most of the fatalities were declared dead at the site of the accident. Department of education spokesman Steve Mabona said some of the bodies of the children were charred beyond recognition.