A 28-second video has surfaced online of a South Africa-based Ghanaian Pastor, Nana Poku french-kissing a woman as a way of ‘deliverance’ during a church service.

The shows the ‘Pastor’ locking lips with the young lady, while another man shouted: “Yes Lord, Yes Lord”.

A South African journalist, Solomon Izang Ashoms who first shared the video online, said it was aired live on a local TV station Tshwane TV.

It is unclear if the lady was delivered by the bizarre kiss.

