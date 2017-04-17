There was pandemonium on Thursday, April 13 when youths at Sobo bus stop, Akowonjo, Lagos State took to the street to protest the murder of a 23-year-old South African returnee, Niyi, aka Para by a Policeman, PUNCH reports.

As some operatives reportedly whisked away the killer cop in a van, the protesters resorted to violence, vandalising a hotel, shops and vehicles parked by the roadside in the area.

It was learnt that the policeman was one of the security officers attached to the hotel – Erico Bellisima Hotels – which is located some distance away from the bus stop.

A version of the story said Niyi had been at loggerheads with a friend, identified only as Santo, over a sum of N5.2m Niyi sent to him in tranches for safekeeping while he was in South Africa.

The deceased returned from South Africa last week to reclaim the money after he was told that Santo converted it to personal use.

Another account stated that the money was Niyi’s share of an undisclosed deal carried out by Santo on his behalf.

After failed attempts to get the sum from Santo, he was said to have reported the case to policemen at a division in the neighbourhood.

The policemen reportedly told him to alert them once he sighted Santo in the hotel, where he always stayed.

A resident of the area, Segun Ajayi, said Niyi was into an undisclosed Internet business, through which he realised the money.

He said, “Niyi had not been in the country for a while. He just returned last week. While he was in South Africa, he did a job and told his friend, Santo, to help him pick up some money which was about N5.2m. He told him to keep the money. But before he came back, Santo had started spending it.

“He lodged at Erico Bellisima Hotels. Niyi had been going to check him at the hotel, but the receptionist insisted Santo was not there. He and his friends went there this morning (Thursday) and confirmed Santo was there. Niyi called operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. They said they were on their way and that he should ensure Santo did not leave the premises.

“Santo sent a worker to check if Niyi and his friends were still around. They beat the worker. A policeman securing the hotel came in and instead of asking what happened, he started shooting. He chased the men and shot Niyi in the leg; the man fell. As he was struggling to stand, he shot him in the back at a close range and he died on the spot. The policeman knew Niyi very well; he was probably aware of the N5.2m deal.”