Some Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West were on Saturday, February 18 attacked and looted by some South Africans in another act of Xenophobia.

The President of the Nigeria Union in South African, Ikechukwu Anyene said the attacks started at about 4am Saturday morning. Five buildings that housed some Nigerian businesses were razed. He added that one of the buildings was a mechanic garage with 28 cars and many vital documents.

Also a Nigerian clergy man identified as Prophet Sangojimni was physically assaulted. One Nigerian man said his house was razed and he lost all his properties including his passport, that of his wife and son.

According to reports, the South Africans say they are angry with Nigerians for engaging in drug pushing and prostitution.

See some of the videos below: