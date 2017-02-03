Kaduna has been in the news for some time now due to the wanton destruction of lives and properties in the Southern part of the State in what has continued to be a baptism of fire for Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

In order to find a lasting solution to the crisis, El-Rufai constituted a committee led by Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) to review the reports of previous panels of inquiries into the crisis in the State.

Among the observations made by the committee was that recent flare-ups in some communities in southern parts of Kaduna State were traceable to the 2011 post election violence.

The committee in its report said that a number of Fulani herdsmen lost their cattle around southern parts of the State during the crisis and as a result, continue to carry out sporadic raids in these communities in their supposed bid at avenging the loss of their cattle.

The late Governor Patrick Yakowa, who had this fact, constituted a team that was going round Fulani communities to preach peace and reconciliation and following Governor Yakowa’s unfortunate death in an air crash, this outreach was stopped.

Although crisis began before the current dispensation, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has been accused of being behind the crisis and he has also not helped himself with some of his recent statements which have aggravated the feeling he is behind it.

Even though the statements were made in the name of openness and forthrightness, they were badly misinterpreted and given a colouration that portrayed the governor in bad light in the eyes of a section of the community.

El-Rufai said for example that when he became governor, he traced some aggrieved Fulani herdsmen to Niger Republic and Cameroon, and paid them compensation as a way of stopping them from reprisal attacks. Many have accused the governor of appeasing a group of foreign killers of his own people.