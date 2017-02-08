It’s one more week to Valentine!!!

Coincidentally, it’s the launch of WoleOlu Clothing Line.

In Celebration of Love, WoleOlu signatures @woleolusignatures is offering:

#10,000 naira for 2 lucky winners 1 pair of “His and Hers” Clothing for 5 winners #500 naira referral bonus on every 10k spent.

So everyone gets to share in the Love!

TO QUALIFY FOR #10,000 NAIRA, SIMPLY

Like woleolusignatures IG and Facebook page

Buy any clothing worth 20k or more +

Share any woleolusignature post and remember to add the hashtag #woleolucares

Tag 3 couples

TO QUALIFY FOR THE FREE “HIS AND HERS” ATTIRE, SIMPLY

Like woleolusignatures IG and Facebook page

Make comment on the picture you like. This comment should be a love text which you intend to send to your partner

Tag 5 couples

Share any woleolusignature post and remember to add the hashtag #woleolucares

TO QUALIFY FOR #500 NAIRA, SIMPLY

Like woleolusignatures IG and Facebook page

Refer one person to buy any clothing.

You’ll get 500 Naira on every N10,000 spent by the person you refer

For every purchase, send us a love note you wish to send to your spouse. We will help design it and attach it to any clothing you purchase. This is absolutely free!

Meanwhile…

In an interview with the Creative Director, Oluwole Olukoju – He emphasized that ‘WoleOlu signatures’ is about quality and affordability.

“It is possible for you to look real good and don’t break a bank.” he says.

“WoleOlu Signatures is about putting smiles on the face of every Nigerian. We are focused on Casuals but we market other corporate brands. This in a way has a ripple effect on their pricing because we always emphasize ‘Affordability’. We will implore everyone to participate in this On-going give-away. The beauty is that referring someone earns you point. By the time you refer 6 persons who make purchases, you can convert that into a clothing for yourself.”

Surprise your love with the love message card.

Once again, all you need do is send us a short love text you intend sending to your spouse – We will design this for you and attach it as a free gift.

Enjoy shopping.