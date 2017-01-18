A staff of Total Plc, Port Harcourt, who has been married to his wife, Preye for 10 years and have 3 children is been accused of beating and inflicting injuries on her.
According to Facebook user, Beks Asu who shared the photos, the woman has been a victim of domestic violence more than a dozen times.
He wrote;
“Fellow Nigerians , see how a staff of Total Nigeria in Port Harcourt brutalized his wife Preye, a staff of Federal Airport Authority also in Portharcourt. The 10 year old marriage is blessed with 3 kids and Preye has been a victim of domestic violence over a dozen times.”