A Facebook user and pastor, Kolawole Ladipo shared a heart breaking story on his page which has evoked emotions.

According to him, he recently counselled a chronic masturbator who told him he started masturbating at the age of 4, after repeatedly seeing his mother go naked before him.

Read full details of what he said below

I counselled a young guy who was addicted to masturbation. He told me he can’t do without masturbation. One thing that struck me in his confession was when he said:

"My mum caused all this for me".

Curiosity got hold of me and I asked him, how?

He said:

“I started masturbation since when I was 4 years old; my mum has always been dressing up naked before me, I am used to seeing her nakedness. I am not moved to have sex with her, but I always long to see mature ladies naked just the way I always see my mum dressing up naked before me. I still remember seeing her nakedness regularly till I was 8 years; and my dad do shout on her:

‘Send this boy out before you dress,’ but my mum would always reply by saying:

‘Will my son sleep with me? Stop planting evil thought in his heart.’

“Anytime I see my mum’s naked body, I long to see ladies’ naked body.

I then went into sex at age 10 and till now I am not free from sex, heavy pornography and masturbation…”

Dear parents, I hope you are not guilty of this? You are dressing up before your 2 years old son/daughter; you say he/she doesn’t know anything yet? That’s very cruel.

Some couples will be having sex while their close-to-2-years old child will be in their room with them; they’ll feel and think that he/she can only see, he/she can’t understand.

Sir/ma’am, that your child does not need to understand. Seeing your nakedness or seeing you and your spouse making love is enough to plant abnormal sexual fantasies and urge in that child. Remember, it is now a jet world!

How will you destroy your own children with your own carelessness?

Don’t let your children see your nakedness.

Don’t make love in the presence of your child no matter the age.

The scene sticks to the memory, they may want to explore and experiment what they are seeing.

Stop making free home-made ‘sex clips or video’ for your children to watch.

Mummy, sit properly.

Dress properly too.

Stop sitting as if you are in the labour room; parting your legs for your son to see your inner tight and pant.

Be very careful!

Daddy, don’t wear ordinary boxer at home, you sit down, your ‘thing’ is dangling and your daughter is seeing it. There are things you should not wear beyond your bedroom, just for your spouse. Don’t say because you want to enjoy your freedom in your house. It’s not your house alone, it’s a family house/home. You are putting your children into sexual bondage through these acts. The initiation starts from home.

Mummy, wearing ordinary bra around the house in the presence of your sons is dangerous. Yes, they won’t lust after you, but you might be messing up with their sensuality; and increasing their curiosity to see the breasts of ladies out there.

Let’s stop being ‘pornographic materials’ to our children. Raising sexually pure children, it begins at home.’ It begins with me and you.

My Counsel:

Thank you very much for the issues raised in family porn. It is still our responsibility to build virtue into our family. We need to learn from others.

