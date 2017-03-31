Senator Stella Oduah, ex-Aviation Minister under Goodluck Jonathan who was involved in a N225 BMW scandal has revealed that she is one of the best ministers to have served in the Aviation sector.

In this exclusive with TheCable, the ex-minister said:

I think with all sense of humility, I was one of the best ministers to ever serve in aviation. The evidence is there. I didn’t do it because I was just a minister. I coined the word “transformation”, and I wanted transformation to be personified. I wanted it to be on the record that indeed we can transform. All we need to do is to ensure that we do all we have to do and think outside the box. If you remember how Abuja, Lagos and Enugu airports used to be. We did a holistic transformation. Again, it is just to prove that transformation is doable. All it requires is hard work and good people to implement the strategy.