The last has not been heard of the adultery allegations against Apostle Johnson Suleman as his alleged mistress, Canada-based singer, Stephanie Otobo has filed a $5m lawsuit against him in Canada.

Stephanie who was arrested and detained in a Lagos police station sometime in March this year, in the lawsuit which was signed by the Registrar of the Ontario Superior Court and addressed to Suleman’s Ontario residence, Otobo is claiming five million Canadian dollars for damages resulting from alleged breach of trust, breach of fiduciary relations, breach of contract, negligence, defamation, poisoning, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional stress.

Other allegations include forcible confinement, multiple instances of battery, false imprisonment, fraud, assaults, sexual assaults, sexual harassments, harassments and malicious prosecution.

Stephanie is also asking the court to grant a restraining order on Suleman from contacting and communicating with her, directly or indirectly, in Canada.

She is also asking the court to restrain Suleman from being at a distance of at least 500 meters.