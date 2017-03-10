Stephanie Otobo, the woman who claimed to have had an affair with celebrity pastor Apostle Johnson Suleiman, was released from jail on Thursday.

She was released alongside Wisdom Godstime, a Canadian resident with whom she was detained after being accused of “terrorism.”

Mr. Suleiman conspired with police officers to have Ms. Otobo and Mr. Godstime remanded in prison, but the judge denied the application for lacking substantial evidence warranting their detention.

It would be recalled that Ms. Otobo, an Ontario, Canada based musician, was arrested on March 3 at a United Bank of Africa branch in Lagos.

The duo had met in 2015 and soon begun having an affair.

While she was residing in Canada, Mr. Suleiman wired money to an account he had set up for her, according to the pastor’s lawyer.

The pastor then proposed to marry Ms. Otobo, prompting her to leave her home in Canada to start a new life with Mr. Suleiman.

After impregnating Ms. Otobo, Mr. Suleiman called off the marriage proposal and did everything in his power to ensure she remained silent. This culminated in his conspiring with police officers to arrest and detain Ms. Otobo.

He consequently froze Ms. Otobo’s bank account to which he had been sending funds, leading to her arrest in Lagos when she attempted to withdraw funds from the frozen account.