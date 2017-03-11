Apostle Suleman’s alleged lover, Stephanie Otobo has continued to reveal dirty details about the man of God.
In a press conference with Sahara TV, she revealed actress, Daniella Okeke was once his girlfriend even though she initially said she didnt want to mention names.
She also claimed used to give her proceeds of crusades he held.
Watch Video below
Apostle Suleman Likes Too Much Sex, Threesomes & Once Gave Me Proceeds Of Crusades – Stephanie Otobo
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/uCAIC8lNbK pic.twitter.com/fbu4X1LRKj
— SaharaTV (@SaharaTV1) March 10, 2017