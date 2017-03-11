Stephanie-Otobo-Apostle-SulemanApostle Suleman’s alleged lover, Stephanie Otobo has continued to reveal dirty details about the man of God.

In a press conference with Sahara TV, she revealed actress, Daniella Okeke was once his girlfriend even though she initially said she didnt want to mention names.

She also claimed used to give her proceeds of crusades he held.

Watch Video below

