Veteran Nollywood Star, Patience Ozokwor famously known for her ‘Wicked Mother-In-Law’ roles in movies is now a born again christian to the core, Patience now goes about preaching and conducting crusades.
In an interview with Starttells, at a crusade organised by St. Marks Anglican Church in Eziobodo Village of Imo State, where she shared her Salvation Experience.
According to her, she normally organises a personal retreat for herself in the first few days of the new year, when it was time to have her 2016 retreat, she heard the voice of the Holy Spirit telling her to fast for 21 days, she complained that she has so many projects to handle, endorsements and movies to shoot within that period, and the Lord extended it to a 30 days fast due to her complaints.
During this fasting period, The Lord revealed to her, how she will be a voice for him all over the world, how people’s attention will be channeled from her image on Nollywood to The Gospel.She said one of the things God warned her on, was her dressing and appearance.
She said that Putting on Makeup, wearing Jewelry and putting on Trouser as a Lady is wrong, she said that she has been preaching to colleagues in Nollywood, but God told her to put off her Dreads, to stop wearing Jewelries and Trousers, that she could have gone to Hell, if she died December 31, 2015 despite the preaching she’s been doing, just because of her appearance.
She asked the Holy Spirit to prove to her, give strong reasons, why that was a Sin, and Spirit of God replied that she should browse about it, that Testimonies of personal revelations God gave to people are all over the internet, and all of them are saying virtually the same thing, that she should find those informations to help her life.
She made mention of her Social Class, how the creme de la creame of the society, will attend her funeral and how such event won’t be a reflection of the position of her soul.
She subsequently got to the internet and read testimonies of God’s encounter with people, she read about an Igbo Woman God encountered, and a woman called Margaret from Edo State, who could have gone to Hell for hating her Husband.She said that people in Church are making God cry, due to their dressing, their loose life and conduct.
After that encounter, she gave herself to spirit filled pastors for follow-up.
She further outlined what makes God weep, from Galatians 5: 16-20 and took time to explain how a parent-children relationship ought to be.
On this, she said that some of the terrible things children do, is a mirror of what their parents do. She went on to cite an example of a Pastor’s wife, buying short dress for her daughter, but will still come to the church and condemn such dressing.
When asked about her Nollywood life, Patience Ozokwor narrated that the Holy Spirit has not specifically directed her to quit or to not.
She said that she has not shot any movie since that encounter in January, that she used to get an average of 1.5 Million Naira weekly, but that God has miraculously been providing her daily bread.
She warned that it will be harder for colleagues in the movie industry, with permanent tattoos and eyebrows when they eventually encounter Christ.
She also said that she should stop being referred to as Mama G, as that name was for when she was in the world.
We went further to ask about her immediate family reactions to her new found faith, to which she answered that her daughter was upset with her, telling her that spirituality is a thing of the heart, and it doesn’t need to affect her dress code. Patience Ozokwor replied her daughter that she should be left alone with her Jesus. The brother also thought that she was mad, on hearing the news, and had to call her to confirm that she is mentally sound.
She also said that she is happy her Son who plays football in Europe is now born again.
Among other things she pointed was her Anglican Church and SU History, How Christian Association of Nigeria gave her a bible and many other things.
She also talked about a Muslim leader, who said they have Nigeria in their hands, Fulani Herdsmen, and their deadly strategies. She cited example with Turkey (Istanbul) a Christian turned Muslim country.
She also said that Islam is ready to take over the world, but our problem is that Christians can easily lose their faith for money.
