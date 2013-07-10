A woman (names withheld) gave birth to a strange looking child on Monday at the General hospital Kagarko, Kagarko local government, after several hours of labour.

Reports say the woman, an indigene of SabonIceh village, gave birth to a baby that looked more like a monkey with unusual ears and feet.

One of the nurses who attended to the woman said, “The pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital at about 7:30 am, Monday. And we immediately took her into the labour room.”

“The woman came in through the out-patient department (OPD) after seeing the doctor on call and I decided to rupture her because the cervix was fully dilated. After I ruptured her, fluid measuring about 26 litres gushed out after which she started bleeding. All this time, the baby was still in the womb.”

“When the bleeding persisted, I sent for the medical director and when she came, we went into the theatre to operate on the woman. In the process, the baby started coming out with the legs. So, the medical director asked me to stop and allow her to deliver the baby by herself. Speaking further, the nurse said, “She delivered the baby breech and when it came out, we discovered that it was an abnormal baby. It was half human and half animal. We lost the baby shortly after delivery.

The nurse who spoke on condition of anonymity said the baby weighed four kilograms adding that the mother of the baby is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“She lost a lot of blood so we have to give her blood,” she

said.