A student of Darussalam Science and Islamic Academy, Yakubu Muhammad Fannami, died after he sacrificed his life to protect the lives of hundreds of Muslims worshiping at a mosque at Kaleri Borno state who were been targeted by a female suicide bomber.

According to the announcement which was posted on his school’s Facebook page, he fought a suicide bomber who was trying to force herself into the mosque in order to detonate the explosive device she was carrying.

Read the academy’s management wrote below;

The management and the entire academic and non-academic staffs of DARUSSALAM SCIENCE AND ISLAMIC ACADEMY, wishes to announce the death of its student Yakubu Muhammad Fannami, who courageously sacrificed his life to protect the lives of over hundred Muslim ummah in a mosque at kaleri. The deceased made his encounter with a female suicide bomber who tried to force herself into the mosque and detonate the explosive device at the early hours of today Wednesday, 25th January 2017. May aljannatul firdaus be his final abode. Ameen.

