Tragedy struck on Wednesday, April 26 in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital when five persons, eleven others were injured in three separate suicide attacks.

According to a statement issued by the National Emergency Management Authority spokesman in charge of the Northeast zonal office in Maiduguri, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, the event occurred at three different spots at the Muna area of the troubled town.

The statement read, “Three suicide bomb attacks at three different locations in Muna namely Muna Usmanti, Muna garage and Muna Ethiopia respectively.

“The incidence occurred around 4:11 am which led to five deaths.

“Among the death persons include four suicide bombers and a Civilian JTF (vigilante). The injured persons were taken to General Hospital for proper medication while the death bodies were deposited at the mortuary by NEMA and SEMA emergency response officials.”