A suspected male suicide bomber in the early hours of Tuesday detonated the improvised explosive device strapped around his body killing Muslims in the mosque he attacked.

It was reported that suicide bomber entered the mosque located in Dalori quarters opposite the University of Maiduguri which was attacked a few weeks back and detonated the bomb while the congregation observed their prayers.

Report said an unspecified number of people were killed in the attack which was confirmed by the spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sani Datti.

Datti said: “There was a reported case of explosions at Dalori quarters, Maiduguri, Borno State. Our Search and Rescue officers are already on their way to the scene, detail later.”