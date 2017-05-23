Tragedy struck in Manchester, United Kingdom on Monday evening, May 22 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at the Ariana Grande concert killing at least 19 people and injuring no less than 50 others.

The blast which occurred just as the show was wrapping up caused panic at the Manchester Arena, venue of the concert, sending the mostly adolescent audience into panic.

Amateur videos show the concert goers, including children who were separated from the their parents screaming and running for their lives.

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, while consoling the victims and their families said the explosion is “being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.”

The greater Manchester Police released a statement on Twitter warning people to stay away from the Manchester Arena while first responders dealt with the issue. It later gave the casaulty figure and added that the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.

Watch Videos Below;