Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked the Muna garage in Maiduguru, the Borno State Capital on Wednesday, March 15.

The incident was confirmed by the spokesperson to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim .

According to Ibrahim, “It’s true, the incident occurred.

“Four suicide bombers at about 1am struck and several people died. I will send you more details soon.”

DAILY POST gathered through NEMA that the suicide bombers comprised of four female teenagers.

According to the statement, 6 people were killed in the attack and several others injured.

The statement reads, “Four female teenage suicide bombers killed two other men; 6 people died when they detonated explosives at Usmanti, along muna Garage road at about 1. 15 am.

“16 people who got injured were administered with first aid by rescue workers before being transported to the state specialist hospital and the University Teaching hospital in Maiduguri Borno state.”

See more photos below;