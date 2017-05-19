The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has again been attacked by suicide bombers for the second time in a week.

TheCable reports that the two bomb explosions rocked the university premises on Thursday night. The first the explosion was heard at about 11:00pm while another bomber detonated at about 12am.

Abu Hanifa Babati, the student union government president, confirmed the attacks.

The first attack, he said, “occurred around the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, after the bomber detonated the bomb before being accosted by soldiers”.

He said the second explosion occurred around a female hostel called BOT.

Babati said that the students were rattled by the explosion.

Victor Isuku, the spokesperson of the Borno police command, has also confirmed the attack on the university.

Isuku said the scene of the attacks have been visited by EOD personnel and that normalcy has been restored.

The attack comes five days after twin bomb blasts went off in the university. A security guard was killed while a soldier was injured in that attack.