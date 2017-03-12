Popular TV station in Lagos, Channels Tv has lost one of its anchor and producer, Sulaiman Aledeh to Lagos-based broadcaster, AriseTV.

The 43-year-old Aledeh who made his debut on AriseTV, owned by newspaper publisher, Nduka Obaigbena, on Saturday evening, reading the station’s 4:00 p.m. bulletin told PREMIUM TIMES his family are fine with his decision.

“My babies and their mother, parents and family are so fine with my decision to move on,”

Mr. Aledeh spent eight years with Channels Television, and was well known as a co-anchor of the breakfast programme, ‘Sunrise Daily.’

His departure from the station was effective March 2.

He said he had mulled the move for some time, especially amongst his immediate family members, because his routine at the station was becoming boring.

“It was time to move,” Mr. Aledeh said. “Almost eight years, I needed greater challenges and not routine that was getting boring for me.”

Mr. Aledeh said his friendship with his former employers and colleagues remains cordial.

“I have no quarrel with anyone,” he said.

Mr. Aledeh said he would use his tenure under his new employers to do broadcasting in “a more friendly and professional way across diverse cultures and people with special attention on the African people