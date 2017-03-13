It is no longer news that 43-year-old TV producer and anchor, Sulaiman Aledeh, has left popular Lagos based television station, Channels Tv for AriseTV owned by Thisday owner, Nduka Obaigbena citing that his routine at the former station was becoming boring for him after spending almost eight years there.

Below are a few things you didn’t know about the man popularly known as Sulai;

1.) The broadcast Journalist was born on 5 April 1973.

2.) He holds a degree in Philosophy from the University of Benin in 1999 before bagging a Masters Degree in Humanitarian and Refugee Studies from the University of Lagos.

3.) He has presented programmes for radio and television like A.M Lagos, the flagship breakfast show for Radio Nigeria.

4.) He’s an Inclusion Speaker, advocate of Religious Freedom/Respect and an alumnus of the prestigious United States International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP 2010).

5.) In 2012, he and his associate, Imam Shefiu undertook a self sponsored trip to the United States to give talks to a select Nigerian Muslim Community in Boston, Rhode Island and Houston.

6.) Sulai is also a voice over professional who has done commercials for Multi-national corporations.

7.) His hobby is blogging.

8.) The new AriseTV broadcaster is married and blessed with two daughters and a son, Kameela, Jamal and Yasmine.