Some domestic aides of former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, have been arrested for stealing his wife’s money.

PREMIUM TIMES gather that four domestic staff and a driver to the Jigawa politician are said to be in police custody due to the alleged theft.

“I understand that some house help entered my wife’s room and took away some money, I was told of it by my wife on Friday.”

The former Governor said the first theft occurred about 2 months ago before his wife set a trap for the suspects.

Lamido failed to disclose how much was stolen amidst reports that it was millions of Naira.