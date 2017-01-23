Some domestic aides of former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, have been arrested for stealing his wife’s money.
PREMIUM TIMES gather that four domestic staff and a driver to the Jigawa politician are said to be in police custody due to the alleged theft.
“I understand that some house help entered my wife’s room and took away some money, I was told of it by my wife on Friday.”
The former Governor said the first theft occurred about 2 months ago before his wife set a trap for the suspects.
Lamido failed to disclose how much was stolen amidst reports that it was millions of Naira.
BARAWO BANZA! WATS UR WIFE JOB ? U &UR SONS NOW U &UR WIFE SHAMELESS FAMILY OF LOOTERS! GOD PUNISH U !
“…four domestic staff and a driver to the Jigawa politician are said to be in police custody due to the alleged theft.” ONE LAW for THE BIG ROGUES and ONE LAW for THE PETTY PICKPOCKETS! The domestic staff are just helping themselves to and sharing in the Jigawa ‘cake’. And why is Sule Lamido not in Police custody for the Billions of Jigawa Treasury Looting, Huh? And where did the wife get the money from Huh? A BIG THIEF is making noise and cry about a small thief!!!