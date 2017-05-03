Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido was yesterday, May 2 remanded in prison custody by a Magistrate Court in the State.

Magistrate Usman Lamin ruled that the former governor be remanded in the Dutse prison until May 4 when applications for his bail will be decided.

Lamin said he needed time to decide on the application for bail and another on the police’s First Investigation Report, FIR, brought as evidence in the case.

Lamido is being prosecuted on a four-count charge of inciting disturbance contrary to section 114 of the Penal Code, disturbance of public peace contrary to section 113 of the Penal Code, defamation of character punishable under section 392 of the Penal Code and criminal intimidation punishable under section 397 of the Penal Code by Ikenna Ekpunobi who obtained a fiat by the Jigawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sani Gabbas.

After the court ruling and despite the heavy presence of security operatives at the court and around Dutse, protest by the former governor’s supporters outside the court forced the police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.