President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday, March 28, forwarded names of two ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation in accordance with section 147 (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The two ministerial nominees include Alhaji Suleiman Hassan from Gombe who will replace former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, who was appointed as the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General and Professor Stephen Ocheni from Kogi State to fill the vacanct slot for Kogi State after former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, James Ocholi died in ghastly motor accident last year.

Alhaji Suleiman Hassan

1.) Apart from sharing the same with his predecessor, he also started his career in engineering and quantity surveying.

2.) Alhaji Suleiman Hassan has been a Registrar at the Quantity Surveyors Council of Nigeria and was once the chairman of the defunct Congress of Progressive Change in Gombe State.

3.) He was one of the 46 ambassadorial nominees the President sent for confirmation by the Senate last October.

Professor Stephen Ocheni

1.) Ocheni who hails from Uwowo in Igalamela local government of Kogi State was born on June 25, 1959

2.) He attended the following institutions; Idah Secondary Commercial College, the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State 1979-1983, Enugu State University of Technology, Enugu 1988-1990, Management Training Programme in Health Financial Control (USA) 1994, Crown Agent International Management Training June-July 1996, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (M.Sc/Ph.D Programme) 2001-2004 and Howard University, Washington DC, USA 2006.

3.) He was formerly a Director of Finance and Accounts at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 2010 and 2013 and a Director at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation between 2003 and 2010.

4.) He is a fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (FCNA), Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (FCE), member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI) and Practising Licence

5.) He was permanent secretary of Kogi state (September 1998 — November 2003) received Kogi state merit award as the best permanent secretary in the state in May 2001 before receiving an award for hard work and financial prudence by the Nigerian union of Journalists in October 2010.

6.) Ocheni is an accountant and is currently a professor of Public Sector Accounting and Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences at Kogi State University.