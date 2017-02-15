The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has congratulated the Servant of God at INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele on his birthday and described him as ‘a brother.’

Primate Ayodele’s support for the Muslim Community was also lauded by the Sultan who was represented by Alhaji Aminu Idris Yaro, the Sarkin Hausawan Lagos at the celebrant’s church premises in Isolo, Lagos State.

He said, “I am a proud Muslim but when I see my Christian brothers extend their hands of fellowship to Muslims, it is a fulfillment of the scriptures.

“Every Nigerian ought to promote unity in their communities regardless of their religious differences,” he advised.

While quoting John 3:16, the Sarkin Hausawan noted that Christians need to follow the teaching there in and do according to the scriptures.

“The primate is a brother from another mother,” he stated.

In his response, Primate Ayodele noted that the words of the Sultan through his representative have proven that Boko Haram members are not Muslims, but terrorists we need to do away with in our societies.

“We don’t want crisis in Nigeria. We pray for our president that the Lord should keep him and bring him back.”

He, however, urged other prominent men of God to speak more on unity of religion and show love to people from other religions.