The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has said there is hunger in the country because Nigerians are lazy.

He made this known while responding to the remarks of the chairman of the Shura committee of the National Islamic Centre, Ahmad Bello who said that there is extreme hunger in the land at the 22rd annual Ummah Convention held in Sokoto.

The Sultan noted that Nigeria was endowed with fertile land and that if properly harnessed could lead the country to greatness but for the laziness of the people.

He recalled that agriculture had been the pride of the north in the past which need to be restored.

The monarch urged Nigerians, particularly northerners to take advantage of the agricultural programmes initiated by their state and federal governments for development of the region and the country in general.

He also harped on the unity of the Ummah and the need for them to live peacefully with other religious faithful.

Sultan urged the organizers to ensure that their resolutions and recommendations reach those people in government for onward implementation.