Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh has revealed that his family influenced his decision to resign as Super Eagles coach in February.

Controversy trailed his eight months reign and he disclosed speaking at a coaching clinic in Kenya, the 42yr old said that leaving the job was a difficult choice he had to make for the sake of his family.

He said:

“Deciding to resign from the coaching job of the Super Eagles is the most difficult decision I ever took in my whole life. It took me a whole month to decide it. Most of the time I was living in Belgium so I was not reachable to give comments but it got to a time I had to think of my two kids and the 21 years of marriage I have had with my wife and decided to pass the bat on to another person.”