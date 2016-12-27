Former Super Eagles Coach and Captain, Sunday Oliseh, has been appointed head coach of the Dutch second tier club, Fortuna Sittard.

Oliseh, who 10 months ago resigned from his position as the head coach of the Nigeria national team is no stranger in Holland having starred for Dutch giants Ajax from 1997 to 1999.

Fortuna Sittard have already confirmed Oliseh’s appointment on their website.

The Nigerian coach has been handed an 18-month contract with an option to extend for another season.

Oliseh 42, will take charge of training at Fortuna Sittard for the first time on January 2.

The club’s Turkish owner, Isitan Gün, said he was ‘very happy’ to be able to bring a figure like Oliseh to handle his team “With Sunday Oliseh, we signed a young and ambitious coach with vision, one players look up to,” Gün said.