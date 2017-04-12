Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh escaped the explosion that appeared to target the Borrussia Dortmund team’s bus ahead of their Champions League match against Monaco on Tuesday, April 11 by a whisker.

Oliseh was closed to the Signal Iduna Park to watch the game being one of the Technical Study Group the UEFA Champions League before the three bombs exploded.

In his twitter handle where he gave the narration, Oliseh said he was 200 metres away from the scene of the blast.

“Thank God! I Was just 200 meters from the Dortmund stadium when the bombs struck Dortmund team Bus! Really Scary day but grateful to be safe!”, he posted on his official Twitter handle.