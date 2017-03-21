Invited Super Eagles players have started arriving at the London camp of the national team ahead of the team’s friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

At the last check, 17 players have already checked in to the team’s Crowne Plaza Hotel Ealing.

The early birds in the Eagles camp according to updates from the team’s official handle, @NGSuperEagles, include Turkey-based Ogenyi Onazi and German-born Bazee Noah who has been handed a maiden call-up to the Nigeria national team.

Also in for the double-header are Chidozie Awaziem, Isaac Success, Carl Ikeme, and Alex Iwobi.

Others are the Leicester City duo of Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi as well as Simon Moses and Shehu Abdullahi.

The last set of arrivals on Monday were Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, John Ogu and Kenneth Omeruo.

Also in before the close of business for the day were Tyrone Ebuhehi, Leon Balogun and Victor Moses.

The Super Eagles will be up against Senegal’s Teranga Lions on Thursday, March 23 before taking on the Etalons of Burkina Faso four days later.

Both matches will be played at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club.

Coach Genort Rohr called up 25 players for the Senegal and Burkina Faso friendly games.

Watch Video Below;