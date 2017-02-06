One Ajibola Alao has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly dispossessing some residents of the state of valuables during robbery attacks.

Ajibola wo was arrested last Thursday, February 2 by Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad after dispossessing a resident, Asotie Benedict, of his phones and money in the Oshodi area of the state explained that he became a robber to secure his siblings future, saying he didn’t want them to end up as robbers like him.

An official of the RRS said the suspect and his gang had pushed the victim out of the bus while in motion.

He said, “The suspect, in company with the driver and conductor of their operational bus, a Volkswagen bus with number plate, APP 820 XE, picked up the victim at Ladipo. He was to alight at Oshodi under bridge.

“However, when they sighted officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority at that bus Stop, they pretended they were ascending the bridge towards Oshodi Oke. It was at that point that they dispossessed him of his two mobile phones and a wallet containing N60,000. They then threw him out while the vehicle was in motion.”