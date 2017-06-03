Suspected cultists on Thursday, June 1, invaded Sime-Tai Community, Tai Local Government area of Rivers State, killing 14 persons.

PUNCH reports that the unknown gunmen stormed the community, shooting sporadically; a development that left many dead while several others had bullet wounds.

A source within the area, who confirmed the incident stated that the remains of the victims had been deposited in the mortuary.

The development, according to the source, has caused uneasy calm in the area as some people were seen, Friday, leaving for the neighbouring communities.

It will be recalled that on Saturday, a gateman attached to a politician in Sime and his uncle were killed by unknown gunmen.

In a related development, over six persons have been allegedly kidnapped in a fishing settlement in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

A source privy to the situation, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that the abductors came into Asaramatoru community in two gunboats and seven speedboats.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident in Tai, but added that the casualty figure had not been ascertained.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that the incident happened in Tai, but we are yet to confirm the casualty figure. Investigation is ongoing,” Omoni stressed.