Suspected killer of a family of three in Ibeshe Titun in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State has been arrested, PUNCH reports.

It was gather that the suspect, whose identity had yet to be ascertained, was arrested on Tuesday, May 2 in the community.

A resident said the suspect had been taken into custody and was being interrogated by the police.

He said, “The man was arrested this morning (Tuesday) and he confessed to being a member of the gang that attacked and killed members of the family. He was beaten to a pulp by an angry mob as he also mentioned the names of their sponsors. We are hoping that he would not be set free.”

Recall the couple, Mr. Lucky Ebhodaghe and Mrs. Margaret Ebhodaghe, and their son, Jonathan, were killed in their home in April.

Jonathan, the only child of the family, was sitting for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination when the incident happened.

It was reported that the assailants tore the window net and cut some burglar-proof bars to gain access into the house.

They were said to have inflicted machete cuts on the family members, leaving them for dead.